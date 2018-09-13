GAMES

Women are better poker players than men, dealers say

EMBED </>More Videos

The best poker faces apparently are found on women.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you know how to play poker?

Poker has always been a male dominated game, but a West Houston poker club is looking to change that.

Prime Social in West Houston hosted an all-female poker training on Wednesday to give novice players a chance to get in on the game.

As it turns out, most dealers say women turn out to be better players than men, especially when it comes to keeping a poker face.

"I prefer to play against men because they're easier to read. Women are tighter players," said dealer Nancy Laster.

You can learn more about Prime Social on its website.

Prime Social is located at 7801 Westheimer Rd., in Houston.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpokergamestexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAMES
Houston social club giving free poker lessons to women today
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
GlowZone: Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
More games
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Alleged victim of Conroe priest: 'I can't believe it's happening'
CHURCH SCANDAL: Conroe priest allegedly molested teens
Storms take aim at Houston; Florence now a Cat 2 storm
Mandatory evacuation orders go into effect ahead of Florence
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
Boy, 14, charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings
16-year-old girl shot and killed in north Houston
Show More
Gunman kills 5, including wife, in California shooting rampage
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Texas' largest Dia de los Muertos festival gets bigger
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Tropical wave sends heavy rain into Texas today
More News