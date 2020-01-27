grammy award

Tyler, the Creator brings mom onstage for Grammys acceptance speech

Tyler, the Creator accepts Best Rap Album for "Igor" with his mother during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Musicians thank their parents all the time during acceptance speeches, but Tyler, the Creator took it one step further, bringing his mother onto the stage with him in a sweet Grammys moment Sunday evening.

Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Okonma, won best rap album for "Igor." When he was announced as the winner, his mother excitedly stood up and began to cheer. The two hugged before a visibly stunned Tyler headed onto the stage, his mother trailing not far behind.

The two embraced once more on the stage before he said, "That's my mom if y'all are wondering." She cried in his arms, they hugged again, and he began his speech by telling his mother that she "did a great job raising this guy."

He continued to thank his managers, friends, family, label and fans for "trusting my crazy ideas."

"I never fully felt accepted in rap, so for y'all to always stand by me and get me here -- I really appreciate that," he added.

"Igor," released last spring, beat out albums by Dreamville, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and YBN Cordae.

Click here to see a full list of Grammy winners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodmusic newsgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRAMMY AWARD
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Grammys red carpet: See what the stars are wearing
Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins first Grammy posthumously
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Former UH athlete, wife and daughter killed in helicopter crash
Local celebrities reacts to Kobe Bryant's death
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Kobe Bryant: 7 things to know about Los Angeles Lakers legend
Texas A&M student tested negative for coronavirus
Show More
Rapper Nipsey Hussle wins first Grammy posthumously
Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say
Families prepare to honor 2 men killed in deadly blast
Man accused of assaulting father-in-law during argument
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Monday morning
More TOP STORIES News