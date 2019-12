EMBED >More News Videos "I love you nanny. I'm gonna give you everything you deserve," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's safe to say Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is taking over the hip-hop world, but she isn't forgetting about her roots.The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper performed for a sold-out crowd on Tuesday at the White Oak Music Hall and brought along Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul marching band.The energetic band was an opening act for the rapper and impressed fans with their one-of-a-kind drum line performance."So dope!" wrote an Instagram user on TSU's post about the performance.The rapper's next Texas show will be in Dallas on Friday, Dec. 13.