'Lion King' new trailer: James Earl Jones recites iconic Mufasa lines in nostalgia-packed spot

Cast to include John Oliver, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key and more
The countdown to the live-action The Lion King is on. It's getting released in 100 days. To celebrate, Disney dropped a new trailer.

The new trailer features a plethora of iconic moments from the original 1994 animated film, including lines from Mufasa's speech to Simba about leadership and the sequence where Simba grows up. We also hear Timon and Pumbaa singing a bit of "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, Simba's father. Alfre Woodard will play Simba's mother, Sarabi.

John Oliver is Zazu, while Chiwetel Ejiofor of 12 Years a Slave gives voice to Simba's scheming uncle, Scar.

RELATED: Disney, Marvel 2019 movie releases include 'Avengers: Endgame' and live-action 'Aladdin,' 'The Lion King'

Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner take on the voices of friends Pumbaa and Timon.

Keegan-Michael Key and Eric André also star in the film voicing new characters. Key's is named Kamari while André's is named Azizi, according to IMDB.

The live-action movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, director of the live-action The Jungle Book.

The Lion King will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

