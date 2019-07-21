disney

'The Lion King' bites off $185 million debut, a July box office record

By Lindsey Bahr
LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney Co. is ruling the box office again with the record-breaking debut of "The Lion King" this weekend.

The studio says Sunday that the photorealistic re-imagining devoured an estimated $185 million in ticket sales from 4,725 North American locations. It's a record for the month of July and PG-rated films, and the ninth-highest opening of all time.

Globally it's already grossed $531 million. No other studio even dared to go up against "The Lion King" with a major release.

In its third weekend, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" fell to second place with $21 million. "Toy Story 4" took third with $14.6 million.

And with an additional $1.5 million from the weekend, "Avengers: Endgame" has officially surpassed "Avatar" as the biggest film of all time with $2.79 billion.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON DISNEY AND PIXAR FILMS

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN

'Lion King' Monopoly game: New edition features musical Pride Rock card holder, character tokens and more

Watch Beyonce talking as Nala for first time in new 'Lion King' clip

Meet the new characters in Pixar's 'Toy Story 4'

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesbusinessdisneymovie news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Disney makes surprise delivery to kids at Texas Children's
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
A timeline of live-action Disney movies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News