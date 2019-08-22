Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for Good Morning America concert

NEW YORK -- Fans camping out overnight for a Taylor Swift concert received quite a surprise - free pizza, courtesy of the superstar singer herself.

Swift had the pizzas delivered after seeing a photo of about 200 fans on the FIfth Avenue sidewalk. They were waiting to be first in line for her Thursday morning concert in Central Park on Good Morning America.

Swift's father Scott and her management team hand-delivered 30 pizza pies and water to the fans.

Scott Swift took selfies and passed out exclusive guitar picks to promote her upcoming 7th album, "Lover," which will be released Friday.

As of Thursday morning, fans had stuck it out through a rain storm but were still excited and couldn't wait for Swift to perform.

You can watch the concert Thursday on Good Morning America.
