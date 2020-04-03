Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during coronavirus pandemic

CONNECTICUT -- A Taylor Swift fan in Connecticut will probably be a fan for life after getting some much-needed help from the generous pop star.

Jessica Buslewicz spotted a notification on her phone on April Fools Day.

But what was written there was no joke, a $3,000 donation and a personal message from Taylor Swift.

Swift made the donation after the college student posted on her Swift-themed blog about struggling to make ends meet during this crisis.

"I think it shows the good in people. Ultimately, we're all struggling right now. I love her, I've always supported her, and I know this is the kindness she has," Buslewicz said.

Buslewicz, who met Swift backstage at a concert in 2018, says the simple act of kindness will make a huge difference in her life.

She says the money will go to household bills and whatever's left over, will go towards her next semester of school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconnecticuttaylor swiftcoronavirusdonations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm chances rise Friday and Saturday
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Houstonians struggle with unemployment
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
Couple separates from 3-year-old to protect her from coronavirus
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
Suspect runs out of gas in Eastex Fwy police chase
Show More
Fight for PPE wages bidding war among cities short on supply
Husband supports wife on chemo from outside window
Digital Deal of the Day
23 years ago today: Laura Smither's disappearance
3 shot in southeast Houston, suspect on the loose
More TOP STORIES News