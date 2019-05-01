Arts & Entertainment

'Sonic the Hedgehog' trailer gives fans the creeps

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a flashback to the 1990s as the trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' came out on Tuesday, set to rapper Coolio's hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise'.

The live-action movie is centered around the video game character made popular by Sega.

All the buzz though is surrounding the appearance of the main character, Sonic, and his teeth.

If you look closely they appear very human like, which has drawn the ire of the internet and generated some visceral reactions.

It didn't take long for pictures and GIFs to start circulating on social media poking fun at Sonic's appearance.

Actor Ben Schwartz is Sonic's voice. Jim Carrey plays the villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik. This is Carrey's first studio film appearance since 2014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviefacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News