Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer

NEW YORK -- Shannen Doherty revealed on ABC's Good Morning America that her cancer has returned.
"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that -- I'm stage four. So my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here," Doherty told ABC News' Amy Robach in an interview that aired Tuesday on "Good Morning America." "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."
In the interview, the 48-year-old opened up about her breast cancer's recurrence and how she coping with it.
Since her initial breast cancer diagnosis in March 2015, the actress of popular hit shows like "Charmed" and "90210" has always been candid about her disease.
This time around, Doherty decided to keep the news to herself and despite the diagnosis.
She explains why in the full interview, which you can find on goodmorningamerica.com.
