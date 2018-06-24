SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't love a good lip sync battle?
The San Antonio Police Department is awaiting the response of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office after launching a gauntlet for a lip synch battle.
On Friday, the police department posted a video to Facebook of their Central Patrol Officer J. Quiroz lip-synching to NSYNC's "an oldie, but goodie" Bye, bye, bye.
In the video, officer Quiroz is seen channeling his inner NSYNC fan.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office has yet to post a response to the challenge, but we can't help but wonder what their response will be.
Maybe it will be something like this: