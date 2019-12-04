New restaurant with bowling and private karaoke rooms coming to Sawyer Yards

Sawyer Yards in Houston's historic First Ward announced that Punch Bowl Social is coming to the popular complex of studios, restaurants and shops.
In an Instagram post announcing the launch, Sawyer Yards describes Punch Bowl Social as a "Denver-based chain of entertainment and dining venues."
The Punch Bowl concept is a millennial and Gen Z dream, featuring dining and bar options, ping-pong, darts, board games, classic video games, eight bowling lanes and private karaoke rooms.
They plan to open by the end of next year.
