Arts & Entertainment

Regal Cinemas unveils unlimited movie plan

Regal Cinemas is rolling out a plan that lets you watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want.

Regal Unlimited plans range in price from $18 dollars per month to up to $50 dollars per month, depending on where you live.

The plan gives you the ability to watch unlimited movies at select Regal theaters all around the United States with no blackout dates.

You also get ten percent off popcorn and sodas and a free large popcorn on your birthday.

It runs through the Regal app on your phone and requires one year commitment.

For more information on Regal Unlimited plans, visit: RegMovies.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesentertainmentmoviemovie theater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trailer thief cuts partner in crime with machete: Deputies
Man may lose legs after stopping robber from stealing car
Person of interest wanted in Memorial City Mall scare
Dozens of Houston fire engines don't have A/C: union president
Thieves target gun store in W. Houston for 30th time in 8 years
EXCLUSIVE first look at clip from 'Avengers: Endgame'
Houston Astros 2020 schedule includes NL East clashes
Show More
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
San Jacinto student honored at Washington Nationals game
Chicken restaurant sells out of food in wake of racist letter
Hearing impaired senior making strides on the football field
Rockets star James Harden gifts woman $10,000 while in Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News