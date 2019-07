Rapper Logic brings 'Confessions' tour to Sugar Land

EMBED >More News Videos Lil' Wayne and blink-182 team up for summer show | PREVIOUS STORY: Lil' Wayne's free show draws crowd

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Chart-topping artist and best-selling novelist Logic is bringing his "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" tour to Sugar Land in the fall.The rapper announced a Saturday, Oct. 19 show at the Smart Financial Centre.Supporting acts for the show are J.I.D and YBN Cordae.The 29-year-old Maryland-native is touring in support of his latest studio album, "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," which boasts singles "Keanu Reeves" and "Homicide," featuring Eminem.Logic is also coming off the release of his novel and accompanying soundtrack "Supermarket," which is a New York Times bestseller.He garnered fame several years ago for the release of "1-800-273-8255," an anthem for suicide prevention which was nominated for two Grammys.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com . American Express card members can get presale access beginning Tuesday.Logic is making a return trip to the Houston area after bringing his "Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody" tour to The Woodlands last July.