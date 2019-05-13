Rapper Logic brings 'Confessions' tour to Sugar Land

The rapper announced a Saturday, Oct. 19 show at the Smart Financial Centre.
Supporting acts for the show are J.I.D and YBN Cordae.
The 29-year-old Maryland-native is touring in support of his latest studio album, "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," which boasts singles "Keanu Reeves" and "Homicide," featuring Eminem.
Logic is also coming off the release of his novel and accompanying soundtrack "Supermarket," which is a New York Times bestseller.
He garnered fame several years ago for the release of "1-800-273-8255," an anthem for suicide prevention which was nominated for two Grammys.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. American Express card members can get presale access beginning Tuesday.
Logic is making a return trip to the Houston area after bringing his "Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody" tour to The Woodlands last July.
