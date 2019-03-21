TEXAS TRADITION: P!nk makes pit stop at Buc-ee's after Houston show

Buc-ee's stops in Texas are a tradition everyone understands, including pop-star P!nk!After her Houston performance at the Toyota Center, the 'So What' singer proved she knows that the tradition to stop at Buc-ee's is a must.While on the road to San Antonio, P!nk and her family made a quick stop, and she made sure to share the experience with her fans.The Grammy-winner shared on Instagram their road trip adventure."Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it," she captioned her photos.Her next performance is in San Antonio on March 21. After that, she will head to Oklahoma but will return to Dallas on March 24.