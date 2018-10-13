WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --A D.C. photographer is giving the internet baby fever after doing a photo shoot portraying a mood that most of us have after leaving work.
A video of 16-day-old baby Harper Fevrier sitting on a small couch with a miniature Apple laptop went viral after being posted for more than a week.
Nikki of NCee Photography says the idea came together to resemble how she usually feels after a long day of work.
Nikki says Harper's parents had no idea she was going to set this up.
"I typically always try to find cute set-ups for the babies, and it has become a staple for my (now) full-time photography business," Nikki says.
It looks like baby Harper had a tiresome day herself as she was reportedly asleep during the entire shoot.