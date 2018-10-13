BABIES

ADORABLE: Photo shoot of baby portraying how people feel after a hard day at work goes viral

ADORABLE: Photo shoot of baby sleep after a 'long day at work' goes viral

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
A D.C. photographer is giving the internet baby fever after doing a photo shoot portraying a mood that most of us have after leaving work.

A video of 16-day-old baby Harper Fevrier sitting on a small couch with a miniature Apple laptop went viral after being posted for more than a week.


Nikki of NCee Photography says the idea came together to resemble how she usually feels after a long day of work.

Nikki says Harper's parents had no idea she was going to set this up.

"I typically always try to find cute set-ups for the babies, and it has become a staple for my (now) full-time photography business," Nikki says.

It looks like baby Harper had a tiresome day herself as she was reportedly asleep during the entire shoot.
