Paul Wall says he's in excruciating pain after serious car crash in Austin

Paul Wall says he's in pain after a car crash in Austin over the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Paul Wall says he's in excruciating pain after a serious car crash in Austin over the weekend.

Wall was with his 12-year-old son Will when he says another driver hit them head-on as he pulled into the concert venue for his show Saturday night.

The rapper shared an update on Instagram of him and Will, saying the photo was taken "before we faced death."



He added about his recovery, "Right now, it's difficult to walk. It's actually difficult to move at all. I'm sore all over my body and my head/neck hurts so much it's difficult to talk and hold a conversation."

This was the first time Will got to tag along for one of his dad's shows. The 12-year-old did not appear to be hurt, with Wall saying he's thankful to God "my fellow passengers were all safe and especially that my son's life was spared."

ORIGINAL STORY: Rapper Paul Wall posts to Instagram following crash with son in vehicle before Austin concert
Rapper Paul Wall posts to Instagram following crash with son in vehicle before Austin concert

