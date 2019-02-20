OSCARS

Oscars 2019: How to play the official game for a chance to win $50,000

EMBED </>More Videos

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

If you want to win $50,000, brush up on your Oscars knowledge, tune in on Feb. 24, and follow these steps.

1. Sign up for The Official Oscar Game beginning Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game gives you a chance to play along as the show plays out with trivia, predictions and exclusive content.

2. Get your predictions ready and study up for the trivia!

3. Watch the Oscars on ABC on Feb. 24.

RELATED: How to watch the 2019 Oscars

4. Earn points by participating in the trivia, predictions and fan polls. Each point is an entry into the random drawing for a $50,000 prize.

MORE OSCARS FUN

Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsgamescontestsmoviesmovie newsABC
OSCARS
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Minding the Gap' star, Rockford native to attend 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
DA to review all cases involving officer at center of deadly raid
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Student's death sparking bullying concerns in Klein ISD
Prosecutors speaking with Jussie Smollett's attorneys, police say
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours in Katy
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Horses that died on trail ride had ingested anti-freeze
Show More
Woman charged with giving teens alcohol and pot at her home
City approves projectable GPS tracker for high-speed chases
Fortnite and Nerf join forces!
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
More News