Oscar-nominated movies 2019: Where to stream, how to watch

Find out who is nominated for an Oscar and be sure to watch the 91st Oscars Feb. 24 on ABC. (Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix, Clay Enos/Warner Bros., Universal Pictures via AP)

The Oscars are fast approaching, which means it's time to start marathoning this year's nominees.

There are 52 nominees across 24 categories. Here's what you need to know to cram in as many of them as possible before Hollywood's biggest night.

MOVIE THEATER MARATHONS


If you're primarily concerned with catching the films up for the top prize, a movie theater marathon is the best option for you. Multiple theater chains are hosting marathons over the next couple weeks for the Best Picture nominees, while others are hosting marathons for the nominated shorts.

AMC: The national chain is hosting a Best Picture showcase with seven out of eight Best Picture nominees.

Cinemark: Select Cinemark locations are hosting special screenings of seven of the Best Picture nominees during their Oscar Movie Week. Cinemark will also have a shorts marathon in participating locations.

ShortsTV: ShortsTV works with theaters all around the country to show the shorts categories. Check the ShortsTV site to find a theater near you.

FREE STREAMING NOMINEES


You can watch these nominees right now even if you don't use any streaming services.



You can watch these nominees for free if you sign up for Kanopy through your local library.

  • Of Fathers and Sons: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

  • Weekends: Nominated for Best Animated Short


NETFLIX


''Roma''

  • Roma: 10 nominations including Best Picture

  • Black Panther: 7 nominations including Best Picture


  • Avengers: Infinity War: Nominated for Best Visual Effects

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: 3 nominations

  • End Game: Nominated for Best Documentary Short

  • Incredibles 2 Nominated for Best Animated Feature

  • Period. End of Sentence. Nominated for Best Documentary Short

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story Nominated for Best Visual Effects


AMAZON PRIME


  • First Reformed: Nominated for Best Original Screenplay


HBO GO

''Isle of Dogs''

  • Isle of Dogs: 2 nominations

  • Ready Player One: Nominated for Best Visual Effects


HULU


  • Minding the Gap: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature

  • RBG: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature


AVAILABLE TO RENT OR BUY


The following titles are not available from the streaming sources above but can be rented or bought from services such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and/or YouTube.

Best Picture Nominees

  • BlacKkKlansman: 6 nominations including Best Picture


  • Bohemian Rhapsody: 5 nominations including Best Picture


  • The Favourite: 10 nominations including Best Picture


  • Green Book: 5 nominations including Best Picture (will be available beginning Feb. 19)


  • A Star Is Born: 8 nominations including Best Picture


Other Nominated Films

  • At Eternity's Gate: Nominated for Best Actor (Willem Dafoe)


  • Bao: Nominated for Best Animated Short


  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?: 3 nominations


  • Christopher Robin: Nominated for Best Visual Effects


  • First Man: 4 nominations


  • Free Solo: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature


  • Mary Queen of Scots: 2 nominations (Available Feb. 19)


  • Shoplifters: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film


  • Ralph Breaks the Internet: Nominated for Best Animated Feature


  • The Wife: Nominated for Best Actress (Glenn Close)


Note: The cheapest option has been listed for each title. Some of the titles listed as streaming have also been released for individual rental and purchase. Films not listed, including Best Picture nominee Vice, are only avialable in theaters.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
