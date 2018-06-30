ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New downtown mural to honor Mexican-American contributions in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A new mural in the making will honor the Mexican-American culture in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new mural is being painted to honor the Mexican-American contributions to the City of Houston.

A mural from the Heritage Society's Mexican History project is said to highlight the places, personalities, and concepts that shaped the Mexican-American community.

Some of the themes included in the mural will include immigration, jobs in the ship channel industry and life in the Second Ward.

According to the Heritage Society, the cultural landmark will be set in Connally Plaza against a backdrop of City Hall and the downtown skyline.
