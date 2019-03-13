bachelorette

New 'Bachelorette' revealed: Hannah B. gets another chance at finding love

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch as Hannah Brown is unveiled as the next 'Bachelorette.'

Hannah Brown is getting a second chance at love.

This season's "Bachelor" hopeful, who caught Colton Underwood's eye early on, will take center stage later this spring in the fifteenth season of "The Bachelorette."

Host Chris Harrison announced Brown as the next "Bachelorette" during Tuesday night's "Bachelor" finale. Brown, nicknamed "Alabama Hannah," is described as "a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself." She'll be the first "Bachelorette" from Alabama.

Brown was left heartbroken this past season after Underwood ended their relationship after she met his parents.

"Returning home gave Hannah the time to reflect and heal from her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is readier than ever to find her true love," the network said of Brown's time between seasons.

Brown, 24, was born and raised in Tuscaloosa and graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in communications. She was named Miss Alabama USA in 2018 and has used her platform to advocate for those suffering from depression and anxiety.

"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC on Sunday, May 13.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph open up after 'The Bachelor' finale in extended interview
EMBED More News Videos

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph of "The Bachelor" open up about regrets, their relationship, and, of course, the fence.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcbachelorbachelorette
BACHELORETTE
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Boeing 737 Max flights scheduled to and from Houston
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
Fugitive kicks down door and strangles ex-girlfriend: police
Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing
Show More
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Reward offered for father's killer in Sunnyside robbery
Rockets give general manager Daryl Morey 5-year extension
Former bounty hunter with gun chases porch pirate
Hooded men kill 8, themselves in Brazil school shooting
More TOP STORIES News