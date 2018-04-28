ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once

EMBED </>More Videos

Popular movie theater subscription MoviePass is tightening its up offerings. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Danny Clemens
After changing its offerings so that users can only see four movies per month, MoviePass is now also only letting its users see the same movie once.

While the four-film limit introduced earlier this month applies only to new subscriptions, existing users said on social media that they're now impacted by the limitation on seeing films only once.

The popular service, which boasts millions of users, formerly let viewers see a movie per day for a $9.95 monthly subscription. The revised subscription limits the number of films but adds a three-month trial of iHeartRadio's All Access music streaming service.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that the four-movie plan is a temporary promotion, but he said he didn't know if the movie-per-day plan would ever return.

In response to user complaints about only being able to see a movie once, MoviePass wrote on Facebook, "We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!"

The change in offerings comes amid concerns over the service's long-term profitability. In an economy where a single movie ticket averages $9, MoviePass loses money if users see just one or two movies per month, according to the Associated Press.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmovie theatermoviesbusiness
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News