Colton Underwood will meet 30 beautiful and accomplished women when he begins his journey ason ABC next month.Before his journey begins, Colton will talk with Chris Harrison about the backlash he received after he was announced as the newand his readiness to become a husband.Top of mind for most viewers inis what will happen when Colton is in the fantasy suites? The self-proclaimed virgin says that he is keeping an open mind and anything is possible.Night one, Colton is swept away by a very assertive woman, and he is surprised at how much chemistry he feels with some of the others as well. There are even a few kisses.Alex B., 29, a dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, CanadaAlex D., 23, a sloth from Boston, MassachusettsAngelique, 28, a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New JerseyAnnie, 23, a financial associate from New York, New YorkBri, 24, a model from Los Angeles, CaliforniaCaelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North CarolinaCaitlin, 25, a realtor from Toronto, Ontario, CanadaCassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, CaliforniaCatherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, FloridaCourtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, GeorgiaDemi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, TexasDevin, 23, a broadcast journalist from Medford, OregonElyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, AlaskaErika, 25, a recruiter from Encinitas, CaliforniaErin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, TexasHannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, AlabamaHannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, AlabamaHeather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, CaliforniaAdrianne "Jane," 26, a social worker from West Hollywood, CaliforniaKatie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, CaliforniaKirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, CaliforniaLaura, 26, an accountant from Dallas, TexasNicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, FloridaNina, 30, a sales account manager from Raleigh, North CarolinaOnyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, TexasRevian, 24, an esthetician from Santa Monica, CaliforniaSydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New YorkTahzjuan, 25, a business development associate from Castle Pines, ColoradoTayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, CaliforniaTracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, CaliforniaAt the end of the first night, Colton has to send seven ladies home. The 23 remaining bachelorettes will travel with Colton around the world to find adventure and hopefully love! Their travels will bring them to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Portugal, and even to Colton's hometown of Denver, Colorado.