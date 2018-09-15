EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4245841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ariana Grande posted a tribute Friday to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller a week after the hip-hop star's death.

New details are coming out about rapper Mac Miller's untimely passing.Legal documents filed back in 2013 show Miller left all his belongings to his mother, father and brother. It was unusual, considering the artist was only 21 at the time and had no wife or children.At this time, funeral arrangements for the artist has not been disclosed.A week after Miller was found dead inside his Los Angeles home of an apparent drug overdose, his ex, singer Ariana Grande is back on social media expressing her grief.She posted a video, with a lengthy caption, where at one point she says, "I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away."