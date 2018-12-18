ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Penny Marshall, 'Laverne and Shirley' star and 'Big' director, dies at 75

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at all the notable deaths that occured this year

LOS ANGELES --
Penny Marshall, the comedic actress and director who helmed such blockbusters as "Big" after rising to fame on the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Monday evening at her home in the Hollywood Hills, her publicist announced Tuesday. She was 75.

The cause of death was complications from diabetes, publicist Michelle Bega said in a statement, adding that Marshall died "peacefully."

After appearing as Laverne, opposite Cindy Williams' Shirley, on the hit 1970s series, Marshall went on to direct several well-received films including "Awakenings" in 1990 and 1992's "A League of Their Own."

RELATED: Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018

She is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, Bega said.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentobituarycomedyhollywoodmoviestelevisionLos AngelesHollywoodHollywood Hills
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Penny Marshall, director and actress, has died at age 75
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
3 music events worth seeking out in Houston this week | Hoodline
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Penny Marshall, director and actress, has died at age 75
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid lawsuit
Judge denies city's request to delay implementation of Prop B
5 killed in San Marcos apartment fire ruled homicides
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Mom takes down man trying to steal her car
Show More
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing with 'good luck' wish
6-month-old baby found floating face up in pond; Dad charged
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
Mostly cloudy and mild today
More News