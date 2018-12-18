Penny Marshall, the comedic actress and director who helmed such blockbusters as "Big" after rising to fame on the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," died Monday evening at her home in the Hollywood Hills, her publicist announced Tuesday. She was 75.The cause of death was complications from diabetes, publicist Michelle Bega said in a statement, adding that Marshall died "peacefully."After appearing as Laverne, opposite Cindy Williams' Shirley, on the hit 1970s series, Marshall went on to direct several well-received films including "Awakenings" in 1990 and 1992's "A League of Their Own."She is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren: Spencer, Bella and Viva.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, Bega said.