Lizzo announced as Friday night performer at RodeoHouston

Rapper Bun B announced live from Elsik High School in Alief ISD that Lizzo will be the first of three Friday night performers at RodeoHouston this year.
The students were the first to hear the announcement, which was fitting in Alief, because that's where Lizzo attended school.
Lizzo will perform on Black Heritage Day, which is set for Friday, March 13.
Lizzo preforming at #HLSR Friday March 13th. The Elsik HS alum graduated in 2006.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/6h0r6JuEtc— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020
Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.
Rumors have been flying as to who the Friday night performers would be.
Some can't help but question if Selena Gomez will be one of them.
On Monday, an event website listed a concert for the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer for Friday, March 6 at NRG, the same place where the rodeo concerts are held.
No official word has been given on Gomez, so you'll have to stay tuned to find out.
There will be two more RodeoHouston concert reveals today. The next one is at 10:30 a.m. and the final Friday headliner will be announced at 1:30 p.m. at two more Houston-area high schools.
Tickets for the remaining three entertainers will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6.
The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!
Bun B getting ready to make the Friday #HLSR concert announcement #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/qguE3LmvXy— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020
Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland
Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBD
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBD
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
