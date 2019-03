Game of Thrones fans can now hire a 'High Valyrian' tutor for $52 an hour

EMBED >More News Videos "Hold the door!" You can now binge watch Game of Thrones with Oreo cookies and beer inspired by the show.

Game of Thrones fans can now hire a tutor to learn one of the show's most popular languages, High Valyrian.Through Europe's online marketplace, Bark.com , fans can hire professional tutors for $52 per hour and learn to speak, read and write the fictional language spoken by Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons.The service has launched across the United Kingdom and United States and is available to all members of the public.The fictional dialect of Essos, which is featured throughout George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' fantasy novels, was created for the HBO program by American linguist David J. Peterson.According to Peterson, High Valyrian includes around 2,000 words. Those who sign up to be High Valyrian tutors will be required to provide proof of their knowledge of the language.The service has been introduced in the run up to the eighth and final season of the fantasy show, which premieres on Sunday, April 14.Some of the most common High Valyrian phrases spoken in Game of Thrones are:: "All men must die.""All men must serve.": "Dragonfire.""The night is dark and full of terrors.""Mother of dragons."