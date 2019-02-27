ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Official 'Game of Thrones' Oreos and beer are coming!

EMBED </>More Videos

"Hold the door!" You can now binge watch Game of Thrones with Oreo cookies and beer inspired by the show.

"Hold the door!" You can soon binge watch Game of Thrones with Oreo cookies and beer inspired by the show.

Oreo made the announcement in an Instagram video, where the word Oreo transforms into the series' hashtag, #ForTheThrone.


Brewery Ommegang and HBO have also released the latest beer in their multi-year, multi-beer partnership.

'For the Throne' beer is a tribute to those who aspire to be the final occupant of the Iron Throne. This 9.5% ABV strong golden ale is co-fermented with pinot grigio and viognier grape juices and then bottle conditioned with Champagne yeast to create an ale fit for royalty.

HBO's fantasy drama will air its final season premiere on April 14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHBOtelevisionoreobeerbrewery
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Michelle Obama mural debuting just before 'Becoming' book tour
Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of Astrodome concert
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
Explore the best of Tucson with cheap flights from Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Man dragged in deadly hit-and-run near midtown Houston
Michelle Obama mural debuting just before 'Becoming' book tour
Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
Burglary suspect fires at police during shootout at pawn shop
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
Show More
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee kicks off 24-hour Houston tour
Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of Astrodome concert
5 facts about one of the wildest parties in the U.S.
Shop organic on a budget and help those in need
More News