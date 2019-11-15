Kanye West's first stop in Houston this weekend: Jail

The rap icon-turned-gospel musician visited inmates at the Harris County Jail, the county's sheriff's office said.
West and a choir reportedly performed for the inmates.
The "Jesus Walks" rapper is scheduled to meet with Pastor Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church congregation on Sunday.
SEE ALSO: You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
West is expected to appear for the Lakewood service at 11 a.m. for a conversation. Later that night at 7 p.m., West is holding his "Sunday Service" performance inside the church.
An e-ticket obtained through ticketmaster.com is required to be inside during West's appearances.
WATCH: 5 things you need to know about Kanye before Sunday's service