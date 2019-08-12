K-pop sensation BTS taking break, no word on return

LOS ANGELES -- K-pop superstars BTS are taking a break and there's no word on when they'll be back.BTS officially went on a hiatus after a concert yesterday in Seoul.Managers say it's the first time band members have taken time off since their debut in 2013. The singers need a chance to recharge.BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums, six EP's, and going on five tours in the past six years.