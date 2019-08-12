Arts & Entertainment

K-pop sensation BTS taking break, no word on return

LOS ANGELES -- K-pop superstars BTS are taking a break and there's no word on when they'll be back.

BTS officially went on a hiatus after a concert yesterday in Seoul.

RELATED: BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm, fans camped out for days

Managers say it's the first time band members have taken time off since their debut in 2013. The singers need a chance to recharge.

BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums, six EP's, and going on five tours in the past six years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentboy bandentertainmentbuzzworthymusic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Son shoots at masked gunman found trying to rob parents
The heat continues early this work week, but changes are coming!
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
THE 60: Here's the best time to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower
Shoppers describe their fight to safety during mall scare
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
Show More
Puppy stolen from rescue group minutes before adoption
Katy gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign
Man on bike hit and killed by pickup truck in west Houston
1 killed in shooting at gas station in southwest Houston
Suspect asks deputies to kill him after brief chase
More TOP STORIES News