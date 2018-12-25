EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3108884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actors Betty Gabriel and Stephen Root talk about writer/director Jordan Peele's disturbing look at race relations in "Get Out."

The horror-thriller "Get Out" was released in February 2017, but Oscar voters did not forget it and even with the onslaught of so many late in the year releases, "Get Out's" star Daniel Kaluuya is nominated for best actor.

has a new story-line he's hoping will scare us.The writer/director released the first trailer for his new horror movie on Christmas morning.The film, "Us", stars academy award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke.In the movie, a family heads to a beachside house in California for a summer getaway.When mysterious people show up in their driveway, the family realizes they have evil "doppelgangers" haunting them."Us" is Peele's follow-up to his Oscar-winning thriller "."It is slated to hit theaters March 2019.