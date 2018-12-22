ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Jersey Shore' star JWoww's ex-boyfriend accused of $25,000 extortion attempt

An ex-boyfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is under arrest, accused of trying to extort thousands of dollars from the reality TV personality.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey --
Authorities say Farley reported to the Toms River Police Department that her ex, Thomas Lippolis, had attempted to extort $25,000 in exchange for not divulging secrets about her to the media.

The alleged extortion attempt had been relayed to Farley through her publicist, who police say had initially received a phone call from Lippolis demanding the money.

Farley and Lippolis had dated for close to a year approximately 10 years ago.

On Wednesday, Toms River Detectives Tom Grosse and Jon Turner initiated an investigation into the allegations and subsequently arrested Lippolis.

He is charged with third-degree extortion.
