You can now call "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer the million-dollar man.
He surpassed that earnings mark in the shortest time ever in the game show's history.
His winnings so far total $1,061,554.
Holzhauer goes for win number 15 Wednesday night.
The 34-year-old professional gambler now holds the top seven spots for single-game winnings.
He is still a ways away from the $2.52 million that Ken Jennings took home in 2004.
But Jennings built up that prize over 74 games.
Watch Jeopardy weeknights on this ABC station.
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer tops $1-million
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News