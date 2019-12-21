How this fan from Montgomery Co. became a big Star Wars winner

Moomey, 72, of Montgomery County, took advantage of his resemblance of a major character in the Star Wars universe to great reward.
Moomey cosplayed as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a contest he won.
The reward was as big as the Death Star: an invitation to the Hollywood premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker."
Of course, Moomey spared no expense in time and money winning the contest. He said it took more than a year to look for the right material, and it cost him about $2,000.
"They only wanted one Obi-Wan Kenobi," Moomey said, admitting he didn't feel he would win. "I went through the roof when I got the email."
Moomey's passion of Star Wars began in 1977 when the first film, "A New Hope," was released.
Of the newest flick, Moomey said he was impressed.
"Personally, I thought the movie was fantastic. There is a lot going on. It's fast paced. You're going to laugh. It does answer a lot of questions. I'm not going to say anything. I thought it was absolutely wonderful," Moomey glowed.
His passion for Star Wars, like any other fanatic, is channeled throughout his home, with memorabilia. It's also channeled as wrapping on his vehicle.
