How this fan from Montgomery Co. became a big Star Wars winner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5725983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A terminally ill Star Wars fan at Rowans Hospice in England feared he wouldn't make it to see "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Then Disney stepped in after CEO Bob Iger caught wind of the patient's request.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Take one look at Star Wars fan Paul Moomey, and your judgement of his facial features will be spot on.Moomey, 72, of Montgomery County, took advantage of his resemblance of a major character in the Star Wars universe to great reward.Moomey cosplayed as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a contest he won.The reward was as big as the Death Star: an invitation to the Hollywood premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker."Of course, Moomey spared no expense in time and money winning the contest. He said it took more than a year to look for the right material, and it cost him about $2,000."They only wanted one Obi-Wan Kenobi," Moomey said, admitting he didn't feel he would win. "I went through the roof when I got the email."Moomey's passion of Star Wars began in 1977 when the first film, "A New Hope," was released.Of the newest flick, Moomey said he was impressed."Personally, I thought the movie was fantastic. There is a lot going on. It's fast paced. You're going to laugh. It does answer a lot of questions. I'm not going to say anything. I thought it was absolutely wonderful," Moomey glowed.His passion for Star Wars, like any other fanatic, is channeled throughout his home, with memorabilia. It's also channeled as wrapping on his vehicle.