Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners

Chris Stapleton, left, and Mike Henderson accept the award for song of the year for "Broken Halos" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE --
Here are the winners of the 2018 Country Music Association Awards.

This list will be updated live throughout the show. Don't miss the CMAs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT


VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Old Dominion
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Luke Combs
Lauren Alaina
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton

"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
"Drowns the Whiskey,"Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Marry Me," Thomas Rhett
"Babe," Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay


