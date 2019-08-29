'Grease: Sing-A-Long' and more: Houston rooftop cinema releases September lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city.The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.September 1 - TommySeptember 2 - Point BreakSeptember 3 - Notting HillSeptember 4 - SelenaSeptember 5 - Jason's LyricSeptember 7 - The Princess Bride and Eve's BayouSeptember 8 - 10 Things I Hate About You and White Men Can't CheatSeptember 9 - Thelma & LouiseSeptember 10 - A Star is BornSeptember 11 - Bohemian RhapsodySeptember 12 - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AskabanSeptember 13 - Grease: Sing-A-Long and AladdinSeptember 14 - Booksmart and Beyond the LightsSeptember 15 - Funny Face and USSeptember 16 - The NotebookSeptember 17 - Crazy, Stupid, LoveSeptember 18 - Pulp FictionSeptember 19 - RocketmanSeptember 20 - The Sandlot and BoomerangSeptember 21 - Sister Act and The GooniesSeptember 22 - Secret Life of Pets 2September 23 - A Star is BornSeptember 24 - Pretty WomanSeptember 25 - Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-LongSeptember 26 - Love JonesSeptember 27 - The Breakfast Club and AladdinSeptember 28 - Dirty Dancing and Road HouseSeptember 29 - La BambaSeptember 30 - Rocketman