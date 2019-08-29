'Grease: Sing-A-Long' and more: Houston rooftop cinema releases September lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city.
The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.
Tickets are on sale now.
Here is the movie lineup for September:
September 1 - Tommy
September 2 - Point Break
September 3 - Notting Hill
September 4 - Selena
September 5 - Jason's Lyric
September 7 - The Princess Bride and Eve's Bayou
September 8 - 10 Things I Hate About You and White Men Can't Cheat
September 9 - Thelma & Louise
September 10 - A Star is Born
September 11 - Bohemian Rhapsody
September 12 - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Askaban
September 13 - Grease: Sing-A-Long and Aladdin
September 14 - Booksmart and Beyond the Lights
September 15 - Funny Face and US
September 16 - The Notebook
September 17 - Crazy, Stupid, Love
September 18 - Pulp Fiction
September 19 - Rocketman
September 20 - The Sandlot and Boomerang
September 21 - Sister Act and The Goonies
September 22 - Secret Life of Pets 2
September 23 - A Star is Born
September 24 - Pretty Woman
September 25 - Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long
September 26 - Love Jones
September 27 - The Breakfast Club and Aladdin
September 28 - Dirty Dancing and Road House
September 29 - La Bamba
September 30 - Rocketman
