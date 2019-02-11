A few supporters of President Donald Trump made their fashion marks on the Grammy red carpet.Singers Joy Villa and Ricky Rebel each wore looks that made political statements Sunday night.Villa wore a white dress with the black outline of bricks and silver barbed wire tufts on her shoulders as well as carrying a purse with Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.Trump has proposed a controversial border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.Desi Designs Couture, the designer of Villa's dress, posted a disclaimer on Instagram saying clients' views, thoughts and opinions aren't necessarily the same as the company's.Rebel wore a red, white and blue jacket over white pants tucked into white boots. The jacket read "Trump" on the back and "Keep America Great" on the front.