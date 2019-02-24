OSCARS

Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold dress at Oscars 2019

Actor Glenn Close looked beautiful in gold from head to toe on the Oscars red carpet. This year, the 71-year-old has earned her seventh Academy Award nomination for "The Wife."

LOS ANGELES
On Hollywood's biggest night, Glenn Close might just shine the brightest.

The Best Actress nominee left many spellbound on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a shimmering gold Carolina Herrera gown.

Close said the custom hand-embroidered gown is adorn in four million beads and weighs an incredible 40 pounds.

The seven-time Oscar nominee hopes to take home a statue in the competitive category for her role in "The Wife."

She was last nominated for Best Actress in 2011 for her work in "Albert Nobbs."

