ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Regal Cinemas offering $1 movies all summer long

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy some of your favorite movies for just $1! (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're looking for more summertime fun for the kiddos that doesn't cost much, then you're in luck.

Several theatres in the Houston area are offering discounts for movies all summer long.

Regal Cinemas started its Summer Movie Express.

Admission is only $1 for the featured movies playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

A portion of the proceeds goes to the Will Rogers Institute.

Click here for more information about the Summer Movie Express and for participating locations.

And in Pearland, Keep Pearland Beautiful is sponsoring Summer Kids Fest which offers free movies at the Pearland Premiere Cinema 6.

The theater will be screening 10 different movies on Tuesday and Wednesday between June 5 through Aug. 8.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theatermoviecommunityfamilystretch your dollarHoustonPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News