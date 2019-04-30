Arts & Entertainment

Big-name musical acts make even bigger splash on Float Fest 2019 lineup

GONZALES, Texas -- Days after announcing its moving to a new location, Float Fest is making another big splash with its 2019 lineup. On April 25, the festival announced Major Lazer, Portugal. The Man, Gucci Mane, and The Flaming Lips are among those slated to perform July 21-22.

Additional headlining acts include Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Ice Cube, and Big Gigantic, while Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grouplove, Big Boi, Jungle, St. Lucia, Houndmouth, G Love & Special Sauce, Missio, The Floozies, Goldfish, Sego, and Cowboy Diplomacy round out the lineup.

"We're excited to bring back Float Fest for its sixth year and host some of the nation's most talented artists to produce a unique experience in Gonzales," said Marcus Federman, founder of Float Fest, in a release. "We're thrilled to be moving to a new city and keep the tradition of our fest going."

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
