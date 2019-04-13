Arts & Entertainment

Fire erupts at Coachella Music Festival

INDIO, Calif. -- Chaos at the Coachella Music Festival Friday night as flames erupt in the campground near the Indio, California venue.

Witnesses said they heard explosions before the public showers went up in flames.

Video posted on social media showing the massive fire engulfing the structure.

Fire fighters responding blocked the area and urged everyone to leave. Luckily no one was injured.

The Riverside County Fire Department now saying the fire was due to a mechanical failure of the heating unit used for water.

Officials say the fire is now out.

The festival is expected to continue as scheduled with Ariana Grande expected to headline on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniafirecoachella
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News