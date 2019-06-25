Drake's latest Houston visit included hoops at St. Thomas HS

Fresh off the big NBA title win by his hometown Toronto Raptors, the "Nice For What" rapper landed in his Air Drake jumbo jet in Houston, as witnessed last week by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt on Twitter.
Appreciate you letting me borrow the bird bro! 😂😂@Drake pic.twitter.com/mcJy8jQa5U— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 20, 2019
While it wasn't clear why Air Drake or the music star was in Houston, we at least know one of the activities he was involved in.
Houston rapper Kirko Bangz posted video of Drake wearing a red "STH Athletics" shirt. Bangz explained both he and Drake dominated in a game of basketball, played apparently at St. Thomas High School.
"Who is this man? We cookin' y'all," Drake says in the video, referring to winning on the hardcourt.
Drake's association with Houston is well-documented. Aside from countless concerts in H-town, Drake has been known to visit his second hometown, often talking about it in his songs.
SEE ALSO:
Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's championship loss to Clemson
REPRESENTING H-TOWN: Drake surprises fans with Travis Scott during night 2 of tour
11-year-old patient visited by Drake learns she's getting her heart transplant