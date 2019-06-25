drake

Drake's latest Houston visit included hoops at St. Thomas HS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drake's month has been one big victory lap for the multi-platinum rapper.

Fresh off the big NBA title win by his hometown Toronto Raptors, the "Nice For What" rapper landed in his Air Drake jumbo jet in Houston, as witnessed last week by Houston Texans star J.J. Watt on Twitter.



While it wasn't clear why Air Drake or the music star was in Houston, we at least know one of the activities he was involved in.

Houston rapper Kirko Bangz posted video of Drake wearing a red "STH Athletics" shirt. Bangz explained both he and Drake dominated in a game of basketball, played apparently at St. Thomas High School.

"Who is this man? We cookin' y'all," Drake says in the video, referring to winning on the hardcourt.

Drake's association with Houston is well-documented. Aside from countless concerts in H-town, Drake has been known to visit his second hometown, often talking about it in his songs.

