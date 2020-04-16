Coronavirus

Danny Trejo donates hundreds of meals to health care workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Actor and Los Angeles native Danny Trejo never fails to give back to his community, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Danny Trejo donated hundreds of meals from Trejo's Tacos to health care workers at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. (@officialDannyT/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Danny Trejo never misses an opportunity to give back to his community. The Los Angeles native donated hundreds of meals from his Trejo's Tacos restaurants to health care workers at USC's Verdugo Hills Hospital on Wednesday.

"Right now I'm at Verdugo Hills Hospital, sitting with the real angels of Los Angeles," the 75-year-old actor said, donning a mask and latex gloves.

Trejo posted a 10-minute Instagram video of him and his Trejo's Tacos team handing out fresh bowls filled with their famous chicken, steak asada, carnitas and more.

"We can do our part with some food, but really, they're the ones [who] are saving lives," Trejo continued.

"Danny's always been there supporting the community and he's doing it again," a doctor on the scene added. "Thanks to him, everyone's getting excited, fighting on and taking care of the patients."

Trejo ended his video with the exclamation: "Support your doctors and nurses, listen to them!"

The taco king also teamed up with Good Morning America to deliver meals to frontline heroes at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.



This isn't the first time Trejo has stepped up for his community. Back in August, the "Machete" actor rescued a young special-needs child trapped in an overturned car.

EMBED More News Videos

Actor Danny Trejo discusses his rescue of a young special-needs child who was trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritycharitycoronavirus californiaactorcoronaviruscommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19usc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
Request for 25 body bags reveals deadly outbreak at nursing home
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
Teachers to Abbott: Keep schools closed to prevent longer closures
Child thrown and killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
Houston-based Weatherford laying off 6,000 workers
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
2 Walgreens stores in Harris Co. to offer COVID-19 testing
Texans' O'Brien talks about DeAndre Hopkins trade for 1st time
Show More
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
'Extremely dangerous' man wanted in wife's death in Rosenberg
One more mild sunny day before storms return this weekend
HISD to distribute food for up to 3,000 families at NRG Stadium
Gov. Abbott to talk with Pres. Trump about reopening Texas
More TOP STORIES News