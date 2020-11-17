COVID-19 rules you'll have to follow at Dave Chappelle show this weekend

According to the House of Blues, the comedian will be performing three shows this weekend.
The venue announced Chappelle will do a show on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Tickets went on sale to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
If you plan on attending, you must be 18 or older and will be required to pass a rapid COVID-19 test. Those with negative test results will be allowed in, while refunds will be made available for those who receive a positive result.
Guests must also wear face masks while inside the venue unless they're actively eating or drinking.
Social distancing protocols will also be implemented. To learn more about the guidelines, visit the Ticketmaster website.
House of Blues made the announcement on its Instagram page.
During his last visit to Houston in Oct. 2019, Chappelle stopped by to see some famous friends.
Before he took the stage, Chappelle toasted with some H-town staples in the music industry, including rappers Z-Ro and Paul Wall and jeweler to the stars, Johnny Dang.
Dang posted about the meet-up on Instagram, calling it an honor to have the legendary comedian there.
Dang also mentioned that Chappelle "loved the new store. What do you think he picked up while he was here?"
