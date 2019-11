EMBED >More News Videos The iconic Gallery Furniture owner streamed on Facebook Live from St. Luke's Hospital about his health scare.

Chely Wright has revealed she had a stroke last year, but says she's OK.Wright writes on Facebook that one year ago she went to an emergency room after her third day of a migraine. She says the doctor was concerned about her symptoms, ran some tests and determined she had had a stroke.Wright points out she had just turned 48. Wright says she's sharing this so that people will pay attention to their bodies and understand the symptoms of stroke.