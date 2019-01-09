ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce stuns fans when she was spotted shopping at Target

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Target may see a boost in business this year after Beyonce was spotted shopping at the Los Angeles location Monday.

Fans immediately took to social media and shared their excitement about "Queen Bee" causally shopping at the store.

The pop icon was captured in a orange jumpsuit, shades and, of course, pumps, walking fiercely down the newborn baby aisle.

The image of Beyonce immediately went viral, sparking the conversation about what she was shopping for.

Chrissy Teigen joked that she was there to shop for her new cookware line selling at the store.

