Beyonce stuns fans when she was spotted shopping at Target

Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

Beyoncé seen at @Target in LA today — Jan. 7th. pic.twitter.com/wpDBgFAxit — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 7, 2019

Yikes sorry but I would def pass out on site if I ran into BEYONCÉ at TARGET https://t.co/QyVUndcYxh — .michelle. (@_mushellly_) January 9, 2019

Can you imagine if you were in Target talking on your phone, wandering around, and trying to remember where they put the dry shampoo and then BAM. Beyonce. I'd pass out. https://t.co/OWfD6pEXCu — Morgan (@capptainmorggan) January 9, 2019

You can now take a Beyonce and Jay Z inspired museum tour

Target may see a boost in business this year after Beyonce was spotted shopping at the Los Angeles location Monday.Fans immediately took to social media and shared their excitement about "Queen Bee" causally shopping at the store.The pop icon was captured in a orange jumpsuit, shades and, of course, pumps, walking fiercely down the newborn baby aisle.The image of Beyonce immediately went viral, sparking the conversation about what she was shopping for.Chrissy Teigen joked that she was there to shop for her new cookware line selling at the store.