Beyoncé and Jay-Z bring out a crowd and traffic near NRG Stadium for 'On The Run II' concert

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The On The Run II concert rolled into Houston this evening, starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z and bringing traffic to a crawl around NRG stadium.

"It's chaos," said Chase Farris who brought his wife to the sold-out event.

"There's gonna be a lot of madness, a lot of honking and yelling, but it's Houston, it's Beyoncé and she's here to do a concert for us," Farris said.

With the lots full at NRG, people clutching their concert tickets trolled for spaces at nearby businesses that converted their lots into public parking for $20 a spot.

"I drove my daughter here from San Antonio," said Jenette Chavez. "We have concerts, but we don't have all this traffic to deal with."

She intends to spend the evening sitting in her car, waiting for the concert to get out.

"I texted her telling her to get her friends to bring her back here. It's chaotic," Chavez said.

At 9 p.m., some people were still trying to find parking so they could finally make it to the concert.

