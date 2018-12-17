ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

BACK ON THE ROAD: Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Scott's 2018 Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The second leg of Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour is set to return to Houston right before Valentine's Day.

Tickets for the "Wish You Were Here" tour go on sale Thursday for the 28-city trek, which launches on Jan. 25. The tour hits Houston on Feb. 13.

Scott's tweet about the tour Monday set off a frenzy of interest:



In November, about 40,000 fans attended Scott's first stop on the ASTROWORLD - WISH YOU WERE HERE TOUR in his hometown of Houston.

The debut was filled with amazing surprises from Travis opening up his own store, Space 2019, just moments before the festival to the wonderful line-up of performers that included Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.
RELATED: Houston Mayor honors Rapper Travis Scott and proclaims Nov. 18 "Astroworld Day"
RELATED: Travis Scott launches Space 2019 store moments before Astroworld festival
RELATED: Rapper Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Fest' makes its debut in Houston
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentconcertNRG parkfestivalamusement parkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here's what to do in Houston this week | Hoodline
SPONSORED: Houston Boat Show
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Two HISD teachers charged for indecency with child
Examining the Houston Texans playoff chances
Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall
Crews to take down Needville water tower on Friday
Good Samaritans save Christmas for orphans in Galveston
Astros reportedly sign Cleveland free agent Michael Brantley
Chilly temps and some fog expected Tuesday morning
Show More
Teacher accused of abusing foster children placed on leave
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today
2 killed in shooting that wounded innocent teen, police say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
More News