BACK ON THE ROAD: Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2

WE BACK ON ROAD !! ASTROWORLD TOUR LEG 2 ON SALE THIS THURSDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME

AMEX PRESALE TOMORROW

FAN/MERCH PRESALE WEDNESDAYhttps://t.co/MweOeYJZaR pic.twitter.com/Swubp7og1H — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 17, 2018

We’re excited to welcome @trvisXX back home on February 13! Tickets on sale Dec. 20 at 10a!



H-Town’s Ready! 🤘



Info: https://t.co/t6CP3pFFMd pic.twitter.com/2YWNlrCsWm — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) December 17, 2018

The second leg of Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' tour is set to return to Houston right before Valentine's Day.Tickets for the "Wish You Were Here" tour go on sale Thursday for the 28-city trek, which launches on Jan. 25. The tour hits Houston on Feb. 13.Scott's tweet about the tour Monday set off a frenzy of interest:In November, about 40,000 fans attended Scott's first stop on thein his hometown of Houston.The debut was filled with amazing surprises from Travis opening up his own store,, just moments before the festival to the wonderfulof performers that included Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.