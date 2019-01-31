ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Small barbecue grill:' Ariana Grande's new Japanese tattoo misspelled

It was an embarrassing, and permanent, mistake made by pop star Ariana Grande.

To celebrate her newest single "7 Rings," the singer decided to get a tattoo, in Japanese, on her palm.

Grande posted a photo of her new ink on social, eager to show it off. That's when she learned there was a bit of a problem.

Her tattoo did not spell out "7 Rings," instead it spelled out the Japanese word for "small barbecue grill."

Grande deleted the photo as soon as her fans pointed out the spelling error.

A few hours later though, she owned up to the now-viral fail, saying at least she's a huge fan of tiny grills.
