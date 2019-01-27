ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anne Hathaway confirms script for 'Princess Diaries 3'

If you loved Princess Diaries one and two, you're in for a Genovian treat as a third film could be in the works.

According to the franchise's star, Anne Hathaway confirmed there is a script for 'Princess Diaries 3.'

She also revealed that the one and only Julie Andrews is also on board.

It has been 15 years since the release of 'Princess Diaries 2.'

The movie's director passed away in 2016, but they say they may still do it to honor the director.
