CELEBRITY ARREST

Alec Baldwin accused of punching man who took parking spot he was saving

EMBED </>More Videos

Alec Baldwin accused of punching man who took parking spot he was saving

NEW YORK CITY --
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday, accused of punching an unknown male in what appeared to be a dispute over parking.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near his residence on East 10th Street in Manhattan.

Police say the actor punched someone who took a parking space he was attempting to hold for himself.

The space is right outside his building on East 10th Street.

Baldwin was placed under arrest and is now at the NYPD's 6th Precinct.

He is now facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentalec baldwinassaultu.s. & worldcelebrity arrestNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY ARREST
Rapper Kaalan Walker accused of raping multiple women
Rapper Ice-T arrested for allegedly not paying tolls
Vince Vaughn pleads not guilty to DUI related charges
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
More celebrity arrest
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
Beetlejuice costume star goes trick-or-treating
SPONSORED: Rock of Ages Contest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man linked to girls' sports team accused of sexual assault
Mom charged after nonverbal child found bloody and alone
Teachers dress up as border wall emblazoned with "Make America Great Again"
Jury deliberating murder re-trial of Terry Thompson
Mayor orders Midtown homeless encampment fenced off
Sunny and stormy weekend ahead
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
Show More
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
Mailman rescues woman trapped in her bathtub for 5 days
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Police search for shooter after man killed in SW Houston
Body discovered in Cypress lake believed to be missing man
More News